Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Greenfield police seek to ID 2 women who they say fraudulently purchased 4 puppies

Posted 11:11 am, April 20, 2020, by

GREENFIELD — Greenfield police are asking for your help to identify two women who they say fraudulently purchases four puppies from Puppy World on S. 27th Street earlier this month.

According to a Facebook post by Greenfield police, the women fraudulently purchased the puppies for over $5,600 on April 2. As officials put it, “The two female suspects were kind enough to pose for a photo with the puppies before leaving the store.”

Officials say the suspects left in a maroon older model SUV, possibly a Ford.

If you have any information that could help investigators, you are urged to contact Officer Shannon Riddle at 414-761-5301, reference case #20-8230.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.