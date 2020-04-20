× Greenfield police seek to ID 2 women who they say fraudulently purchased 4 puppies

GREENFIELD — Greenfield police are asking for your help to identify two women who they say fraudulently purchases four puppies from Puppy World on S. 27th Street earlier this month.

According to a Facebook post by Greenfield police, the women fraudulently purchased the puppies for over $5,600 on April 2. As officials put it, “The two female suspects were kind enough to pose for a photo with the puppies before leaving the store.”

Officials say the suspects left in a maroon older model SUV, possibly a Ford.

If you have any information that could help investigators, you are urged to contact Officer Shannon Riddle at 414-761-5301, reference case #20-8230.