Kangaroo hops through empty streets in Australia

Posted 6:31 am, April 20, 2020, by , Updated at 06:36AM, April 20, 2020

ADELAIDE, Australia — South Australia Police released footage on April 19 showing a kangaroo hopping through an empty central business district in Adelaide as coronavirus restrictions kept city residents at home, according to FOX 13.

“Protective Security Officers tracked a suspect wearing a grey fur coat hopping through the heart of the Adelaide CBD this morning,” South Australia Police wrote on Facebook. “He was last seen on foot heading into the West Parklands.”

Restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the new coronavirus, COVID-19, kept many businesses in Adelaide closed or under restricted service, including gyms, hotels, pubs, bars, and restaurants.

On April 19, South Australia reported a second straight day of no new coronavirus cases. There were 435 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state, with 4 deaths linked to the virus, according to official figures.

 

