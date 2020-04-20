× ‘Lights, camera, action:’ Tosa music teacher encourages students to make music at home

WAUWATOSA — A local music teacher turns his basement into what he’s calling a music video studio.

“Lights, camera, action!”

The transformation is done by Wauwatosa School District music teacher Will Ulrich.

“Creating music videos, trying to think of different ways that I can have students interact with that video,” Ulrich said.

After grabbing every light, microphone and instrument he could find, the music enthusiast sits down to produce an interactive video for kids in kindergarten through fifth grade.

“The only interaction that I can have with these students is through photos or videos, so it’s not the same as a hug or a high five but these are changing times that we’re living in,” he said.

The goal is to inspire students to continue making music while at home. The videos offer ways to make instruments.

“If you don’t have a drum at home, perhaps you can find a 5-gallon bucket,” Ulrich said.

How to play simple rhythms and videos based on literature.

“I want to integrate my lessons with literacy or math,” Ulrich said.

While this makeshift studio isn’t Ulrich’s classroom, the response from students is music to his ears.

“Well, I hope you enjoyed today’s music lesson. See you next time.”

If you want to watch the videos with your kids, you can check them out here.