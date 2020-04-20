LIST: Local Religion Programs on FOX6 Due to COVID-19

Milwaukee — Due to COVID-19 southeastern Wisconsin has been prohibited from attending religious services. FOX6 has worked with area faith organizations to find ways to bring the message of faith to free over-the-air television. As a public service FOX6 is proud to offer you a variety of programs that that will air both on television and online at FOX6NOW.com. Programs will air each Sunday until Wisconsin opens up again for business.

The following programming is available for viewing:

Sundays

530-6am – Catholic Mass (airs 52 weeks per year on FOX6)

11a-12n – Catholic Mass Live w/ Arch Bishop Jerome Listecki

12-1pm – Real Faith for Real Life at Fox Point Lutheran Church

530-6pm – A Jewish Service of Hope and Prayer