Open Record Special Edition: Can he do that? (Part 2)

MILWAUKEE — Just a few days ago, people in Wisconsin got word the ‘Safer at Home’ order will extend to May 26th. Protesters say they’ve had enough with the limits on businesses, gatherings, and daily lives. Governor Evers says the order is working: Wisconsin has reduced cases, prevented hospitalizations, and saved lives.

In this special edition of Open Record, FOX6 Investigators Bryan Polcyn and Amanda St. Hilaire invite FOX6 reporter Amy DuPont on to help answer two big questions following the extension announcement: Can Governor Evers do this and should he?

The team also talks about the initial confusion surrounding the ‘Safer at Home’ order, if this extension falls under Gov. Evers’ emergency powers, and where things go from here.

Typically, Open Record is a podcast that takes you behind the scenes of FOX6 Investigative reports. But we’re changing things up a bit for the time being: We’re bringing you the latest on our coverage of COVID-19 here in Wisconsin. We’ll bring you more frequent episodes over the next few weeks as we navigate this.

Related show links:

Subscribe to Open Record via RSS | iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher|iHeartRadio



Have a Dinner Party Question? Shoot the team an email by CLICKING HERE.

Follow Bryan on social media: Facebook | Twitter

Follow Jenna on social media: Facebook | Twitter

Follow Amanda on social media: Facebook | Twitter

About the Podcast: Open Record