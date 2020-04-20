× Packers Give Back is supporting Milwaukee County relief efforts with $500,000 in grants

MILWAUKEE — The Green Bay Packers have distributed $500,000 in grants to 16 Milwaukee County nonprofit organizations thanks to the Packers Give Back COVID-19 Community Relief Fund, the organization announced Monday, April 20.

The funds are going to organizations that provide support to Milwaukee County residents facing challenges caused by the pandemic, with future grants through the fund to be announced at a later date.

The grants given so far help address hunger, human services, health and wellness, and needs of those who are elderly or experiencing homelessness, poverty and/or domestic violence.

The first 16 groups receiving grants include:

The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee : While the Clubs have adjusted their programming and services to continue providing service to children and their families during the pandemic, funding from the grant will go toward the meal continuation program and supporting staff wages.

: While the Clubs have adjusted their programming and services to continue providing service to children and their families during the pandemic, funding from the grant will go toward the meal continuation program and supporting staff wages. Bread of Healing Inc. : This organization provides free medical care to low-income, uninsured adults with chronic health conditions. The grant will go toward paying for physicians and personal protective equipment.

: This organization provides free medical care to low-income, uninsured adults with chronic health conditions. The grant will go toward paying for physicians and personal protective equipment. COA Youth and Family Centers : This multicultural agency helps Milwaukee children, teens and families reach their greatest potential, and with this grant, the organization will sustain and expand COA’s critical food pantry, meal program and two early education centers.

: This multicultural agency helps Milwaukee children, teens and families reach their greatest potential, and with this grant, the organization will sustain and expand COA’s critical food pantry, meal program and two early education centers. Columbia St. Mary’s Foundation : This grant will be directed to St. Ben’s, the only clinic dedicated full-time to the homeless in Milwaukee, and Ebenezer Health Resource Center, to support urgent healthcare for the homeless and increased services for those in need.

: This grant will be directed to St. Ben’s, the only clinic dedicated full-time to the homeless in Milwaukee, and Ebenezer Health Resource Center, to support urgent healthcare for the homeless and increased services for those in need. Hmong American Friendship Association Inc. : This group’s food pantry serves low-income families in neighborhoods on the near west side and this grant will allow the pantry to purchase additional food items as needed and staff the pantry for more hours each week.

: This group’s food pantry serves low-income families in neighborhoods on the near west side and this grant will allow the pantry to purchase additional food items as needed and staff the pantry for more hours each week. House of Love Youth Homes, Inc. : These group homes provide loving environments in which youth can prepare to lead self-sufficient lives. The grant’s funds will offset expenses of having residents in the house around the clock.

: These group homes provide loving environments in which youth can prepare to lead self-sufficient lives. The grant’s funds will offset expenses of having residents in the house around the clock. Impact, Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services, Inc. : Impact, which guides those experiencing personal crisis toward resources to achieve stability, will use the grant to handle the increased amount of calls and requests for help and to deal with disruption to how services are provided.

: Impact, which guides those experiencing personal crisis toward resources to achieve stability, will use the grant to handle the increased amount of calls and requests for help and to deal with disruption to how services are provided. Just One More Ministry Inc. : This grant will allow Just One More Ministry to continue providing regular nutritious meals for the hungry by providing supplies, gas and employees for their Mobile Meals program.

: This grant will allow Just One More Ministry to continue providing regular nutritious meals for the hungry by providing supplies, gas and employees for their Mobile Meals program. Maccanon Brown Homeless Sanctuary Inc. : The Sanctuary, which provides a network of services for those who are homeless or at risk of homelessness, will use the grant to increase staff hours to continue serving those in need with food, clothing, hygiene products and access to legal assistance and healthcare.

: The Sanctuary, which provides a network of services for those who are homeless or at risk of homelessness, will use the grant to increase staff hours to continue serving those in need with food, clothing, hygiene products and access to legal assistance and healthcare. Milwaukee Center for Independence : The Center partners with people of all abilities to advance their total health and will use the grant toward trays and packaging for food distribution, as well as labor costs.

: The Center partners with people of all abilities to advance their total health and will use the grant toward trays and packaging for food distribution, as well as labor costs. Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative Inc. : This initiative helps homeless and at-risk veterans reach and maintain their highest levels of independence. The grant will support suicide prevention and mental health support for veterans and their families, the need for which has been exacerbated through the pandemic.

: This initiative helps homeless and at-risk veterans reach and maintain their highest levels of independence. The grant will support suicide prevention and mental health support for veterans and their families, the need for which has been exacerbated through the pandemic. Milwaukee Rescue Mission : The Milwaukee Rescue Mission serves thousands experiencing homelessness and poverty, and the grant will help provide services for those facing difficult times due to the pandemic.

: The Milwaukee Rescue Mission serves thousands experiencing homelessness and poverty, and the grant will help provide services for those facing difficult times due to the pandemic. Milwaukee Women’s Center : The Center’s Emergency Shelter remains open to assist victims of domestic violence and homelessness during the pandemic, and this grant will be used to purchase additional cleaning supplies, personal protective equipment, food and staff resources.

: The Center’s Emergency Shelter remains open to assist victims of domestic violence and homelessness during the pandemic, and this grant will be used to purchase additional cleaning supplies, personal protective equipment, food and staff resources. Penfield Children’s Center : The Center serves children with special needs, many of whom have families at or below the federal poverty level. The grant will help provide telehealth services during the virus outbreak.

: The Center serves children with special needs, many of whom have families at or below the federal poverty level. The grant will help provide telehealth services during the virus outbreak. Serving Older Adults of Southeast Wisconsin Inc. : The funding will help sustain the organization’s ongoing operations and provide services to seniors, including meals, basic needs, medicine and additional resources.

: The funding will help sustain the organization’s ongoing operations and provide services to seniors, including meals, basic needs, medicine and additional resources. Silver Spring Neighborhood Center: The Center’s Emergency Services Food Pantry provides food to residents in need, and with the funds from the grant, they will purchase more food to ensure they can meet the growing needs of the community.

Milwaukee County groups helping those impacted by the pandemic can still apply for grants through the fund by visiting packers.com/community and clicking on the gold “Milwaukee County Nonprofit Organizations” button for an application.

“We know Milwaukee County nonprofit agencies are performing their usual excellent work, but we know they need additional resources and community support to ensure their long-term recovery, resilience and financial stability,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. “Weathering this unprecedented crisis will require sustained compassion and generosity from all of us, and the Packers are committed to supporting those in need now and into the future.”

The $500,000 is part of the $1.5 million COVID-19 Community Relief Fund established by Packers Give Back. The additional $1 million is being directed to Brown County organizations through the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation; a portion of those funds have already been distributed to 10 Brown County nonprofit groups to address food and hygiene needs, housing assistance, transportation, medication and other basic needs.