Planning a trip? What you need to know if your vacation is in a bind

MILWAUKEE -- Planning and saving up for a vacation for months is stressful enough. Now, many are canceling or rescheduling those trips. Tom Karnes with LaMacchia Travel Agency joins FOX6 WakeUp with what you need to know if you find your vacation in a bind.

Options for cancelling travel plans

• Refunds

• Refund less cancellation penalties

• Future travel credit

• Future travel credit with additional incentives

Where the Heck is my refund!

We hear this every day, due to the amount of refunds being processed and the shear strain on the systems refunds can up to 90 day to happen. Normally it took 10.

Patience is a must

But I had insurance!

Insurance itself does not cover the COVID- 19 pandemic. BUT it does cover a variety of other reasons and we still firmly believe you should purchase for most vacations. Insurance companies are allowing you to cancel current policies and move them to another trip in the future.

True value of a travel agent

• True advocate for the client - We want to book your next vacation, we are as vested in this as you

• Experience and insight

• Relationship with vendors

• Ability to contact vendors when hold times are over 7 hours

We are all in this together and these are truly unprecedented times. EVERYONE will be impacted by this and by working together there are many win/win situations, its only when people have unreasonable expectations that we see the bigger problems