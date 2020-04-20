Police need help identifying suspect wanted for throwing a rock through MPD District 7’s window

MILWAUKEE — Do you recognize this man? Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a suspect wanted for property damage of the District 7 Police Station located at 3626 W. Fond Du Lac Avenue on Monday, April 20 around 6:30 a.m.

Police say the suspect threw a rock through the front window of the station causing damage.

The suspect is described as an African-American male, 5’10” with a medium build and a beard. He was last seen wearing a light camouflage Gander Mountain hooded sweatshirt, dark sweatpants with white stripes on the sides, a dark Green Bay Packer knit hat and tan boots.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident can contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.