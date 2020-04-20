Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Pumped $20K into local restaurants: First Bank Financial Centre wraps up ‘Fuel Our Front Line’

April 20, 2020

OCONOMOWOC — In just three days, from April 15-17, First Bank Financial Centre (FBFC), infused $20,000 into local restaurants as part of its “Fuel Our Front Line” campaign.

According to a press release, the community bank ordered lunches from 18 restaurants that are bank customers and had the food delivered to 1,400 health care workers at 14 different hospitals and health care facilities.

Each order included a $250 tip for restaurant staff.

“The mission of our bank is to ‘Make Lives Better’ and this initiative is delivering on that promise,” says Dave Sutton, director of retail banking with First Bank Financial Centre. “When the lunches were delivered, it was incredible. The health care workers were so appreciative. The restaurants got rounds of applause and hand-made signs that thanked them. It shows the spirit of our community and how we can all support each other during this challenging time.”

The 18 participating restaurants included:

The 14 health care facilities that received lunch deliveries included:

  • Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital Ozaukee
  • Ascension Elmbrook
  • Aurora Medical Center, Grafton
  • Aurora Health Center, Hartford
  • Aurora Sinai Medical Center, Milwaukee
  • Aurora Medical Center, Summit
  • Community Memorial Hospital, Menomonee Falls
  • Froedtert West Bend Health Center
  • Froedtert West Bend Hospital
  • Froedtert Mequon Health Center
  • Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa
  • ProHealth Cancer Hospital, Pewaukee
  • ProHealth Oconomowoc Memorial
  • ProHealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital
