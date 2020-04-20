Pumped $20K into local restaurants: First Bank Financial Centre wraps up ‘Fuel Our Front Line’

OCONOMOWOC — In just three days, from April 15-17, First Bank Financial Centre (FBFC), infused $20,000 into local restaurants as part of its “Fuel Our Front Line” campaign.

According to a press release, the community bank ordered lunches from 18 restaurants that are bank customers and had the food delivered to 1,400 health care workers at 14 different hospitals and health care facilities.

Each order included a $250 tip for restaurant staff.

“The mission of our bank is to ‘Make Lives Better’ and this initiative is delivering on that promise,” says Dave Sutton, director of retail banking with First Bank Financial Centre. “When the lunches were delivered, it was incredible. The health care workers were so appreciative. The restaurants got rounds of applause and hand-made signs that thanked them. It shows the spirit of our community and how we can all support each other during this challenging time.”

The 18 participating restaurants included:

The 14 health care facilities that received lunch deliveries included:

Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital Ozaukee

Ascension Elmbrook

Aurora Medical Center, Grafton

Aurora Health Center, Hartford

Aurora Sinai Medical Center, Milwaukee

Aurora Medical Center, Summit

Community Memorial Hospital, Menomonee Falls

Froedtert West Bend Health Center

Froedtert West Bend Hospital

Froedtert Mequon Health Center

Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa

ProHealth Cancer Hospital, Pewaukee

ProHealth Oconomowoc Memorial

ProHealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital