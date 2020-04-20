Racine County Sheriff’s Office hopes public can shine new light on cold case from 1989

RACINE — The Racine County Sheriff’s Office is hoping the public can shine new light on a cold case from December 1989.

Officials say on December 7, 1989, Kerry O’Brien Krueger was reported missing by her husband, Tracey Krueger, and Kerry’s parents. Tracey Krueger told police that on the evening of December 5, 1989, Kerry received a phone call from work asking her to attend a trade show beginning the next morning for a coworker who was unable to attend. According to Tracey, the trade show was out of state and Kerry agreed to go. Tracey Krueger advised that Kerry had left their residence at approximately 4 a.m. on December 6, 1989 for a flight out of Chicago O’Hare International Airport.

A news release from the sheriff’s office says Kerry’s supervisor advised that no trade shows were scheduled and no employees, including Kerry, were scheduled to attend any trade shows at that time.

Kerry has not been seen or heard from since. Kerry was 31 years old at the time of her disappearance — and left behind a 3-year-old daughter. Kerry’s family indicates she would not have left of her own accord.

At the request of Kerry’s family, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office participated in a podcast highlighting details of this case: thevanishedpodcast.com/episodes

If you have any information regarding the disappearance of Kerry O’Brien Krueger, you are urged to contact Investigator Heather Spranger at:

Anyone with information but wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers of Racine County at 888-636-9330.