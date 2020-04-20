× Reckless driver fleeing police hits 2 cars near 25th and Fairmount, 4 injured, driver arrested

MILWAUKEE — Police gave chase to a reckless driver near N. 25th Street and W. Fairmount Avenue on Saturday, April 18 around 6:30 p.m. who crashed into two other vehicles near N. 8th Street and Burleigh, injuring four people, according to police.

The driver of the fleeing vehicle was a 30-year-old Milwaukee man who sustained serious injuries in the crash. He was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition. He was arrested, according to police.

His passenger, a 31-year-old Milwaukee man, was also arrested. He sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The occupants of the other vehicles: a 66-year-old man, a 29-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man all sustained non-life threatening injuries. They were transported to local hospitals for treatment.