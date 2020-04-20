Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Running out of your favorite hair product? Best buys you can still find, some hair remedies

Posted 10:37 am, April 20, 2020, by
MILWAUKEE -- Running out of your favorite hair product and can't even purchase it because your salon is closed? No problem! Scott Yance with Scottfree Salon joins FOX6 WakeUp wiht best buys you can still find -- and some hair remedies too.

