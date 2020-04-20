Tom Hanks talks about the toughest part of battling COVID-19

MILWAUKEE -- Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are on the mend after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Gino joins FOX6 WakeUp with what Hanks says was the toughest part of battling the coronavirus.
