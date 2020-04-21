× Milwaukee Irish Fest, set for Aug. 13-16, canceled for 1st time in history due to COVID-19

MILWAUKEE — CelticMKE, the host and organizer of Milwaukee Irish Fest, has canceled the 2020 Irish Fest for the first time in the event’s history due to the coronavirus.

A news release Tuesday, April 21 said the decision was made now to help mitigate the growing challenges of the significant planning and upfront logistics required to successfully execute the festival.

Milwaukee Irish Fest, which is the world’s largest Irish music festival, was scheduled for Aug. 13-16 at Maier Festival Park on Milwaukee’s lakefront. The Milwaukee Irish Fest Summer School, which is held the week leading into the festival, was also canceled.

“We don’t take this decision lightly, but our main priority is the safety and health of our community, patrons, and volunteers,” said Mike Mitchell, executive director of CelticMKE, in the release. “To be fair to all of those involved in the planning process, including our partners, vendors, and entertainers, we needed to make this decision sooner rather than later.”

Anyone who purchased their tickets in advance can either:

● Transfer their ticket to the 2021 festival

● Donate their ticket money back to Irish Fest to help the non-profit

● Receive a refund for the cost of their ticket

Milwaukee Irish Fest will return to the lakefront at the Henry Maier Festival Park the third weekend in August (19-22), 2021.