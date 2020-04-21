LIVE: Vice President Mike Pence tours GE Healthcare Manufacturing Facility in Madison
Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

‘Be our personal guests:’ Fans invited to compete for ‘Friends’ reunion special spot

Posted 12:54 pm, April 21, 2020, by , Updated at 12:59PM, April 21, 2020

Posters of the "Friends' cast are seen during the Friends New York City Pop-Up press preview on September 05, 2019 in New York. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Castmembers of the hit show “Friends” have announced that five fans will get a chance to watch the reunion taping live and rub shoulders with stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.

“Be our personal guests in the audience for the taping where you’ll get to see us all together again for the first time in ages, as we reminisce about the show and celebrate all of the fun we had,” the cast announced Tuesday. “Plus, sip a cup of coffee with us in Central Perk, and get the ‘Friends’ VIP experience on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour.”

The sweepstakes offer is being presented by The All In Challenge and all proceeds will go to No Kid Hungry, Meals on Wheels and America’s Food Fund, which benefits Feeding America and World Central Kitchen. The minimum bid is $10.

Production on the HBO Max special has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemicPlans call for it to be shot on the same Burbank, California, sound stage where the series taped.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.