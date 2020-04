× Fire causes $60,000 in damage to duplex near 39th and Wright in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Firefighters on Tuesday morning, April 21 responded to the scene of a duplex fire near 39th and Wright in Milwaukee.

Officials say one person in the lower unit was able to exit the home safely. No one was in the upper unit when the fire broke out.

The fire caused an estimated $60,000 in damage to the structure and contents.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.