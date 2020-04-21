LIVE: Vice President Mike Pence tours GE Healthcare Manufacturing Facility in Madison
Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds setting aside their social media rivalry for a good cause

Posted 11:40 am, April 21, 2020, by , Updated at 11:41AM, April 21, 2020
Data pix.

MILWAUKEE -- Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds are setting aside their social media rivalry for a good cause. Gino joins FOX6 WakeUp with the reason the actors are calling a temporary ceasefire in their online antics.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.