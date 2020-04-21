× IKEA shares recipe for Swedish meatballs with customers during COVID-19 pandemic

NEW YORK — IKEA UK and Ireland shared a recipe on Monday, April 20 for recreating the chain’s Swedish meatballs at home. This, as IKEA and its cafes are currently shuttered amid the ongoing coronavirus health crisis, FOX News reported.

IKEA’s recipe is the latest in a trend of theme parks, hotels and celebrity chefs sharing the secrets to their signature dishes for folks stuck at home during the lockdown, including Disney’s Dole Whip and DoubleTree Hotels’ chocolate chip cookies. Along with the recipe, IKEA released an illustrated recipe card, printed in the style of its assembly directions, to assist in the kitchen. (Not a meat-eater? Don’t worry. IKEA has previously revealed the recipe for its vegetarian “meatballs” too.)

Ingredients: Meatballs

Makes 16 – 20

500 grams (or 17.6 ounces) ground beef

250 grams (or 8.8 ounces) ground pork

1 onion, finely chopped

1 clove of garlic (crushed or minced)

100 grams (3½ ounces) breadcrumbs

1 egg

5 tablespoons of whole milk

Salt and pepper to taste

Ingredients: ‘Iconic’ Swedish Cream Sauce

Dash of oil

40 grams (3 tablespoons) butter

40 grams (3 tablespoons) plain flour

150 milliliters (⅔ cup) vegetable stock

150 milliliters (⅔ cup) beef stock

150 milliliters (⅔ cup)l thick double cream

2 teaspoons soy sauce

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

Directions:

Combine beef and pork and mix thoroughly to break up any lumps. Add finely chopped onion, garlic, breadcrumbs, egg and mix. Add milk and season well with salt and pepper. Shape mixture into small, round balls. Place on a clean plate, cover and store in the fridge for 2 hours (to help them hold their shape while cooking). In a frying pan, heat oil on medium heat. When hot, gently add your meatballs and brown on all sides. When browned, add to an ovenproof dish and cover. Place in a hot oven (325 degrees F) and cook for a further 30 minutes. Begin making the cream sauce: In frying pan, melt the butter. Whisk in the flour and continue cooking, stirring continuously, for 2 minutes, allowing the flour to cook through. Add the vegetable stock and beef stock and continue to stir. Add the thick double cream, 2 teaspoons of soy sauce and 1 teaspoon of Dijon mustard. Bring to a simmer and allow the sauce to thicken. Continue to stir. When ready to eat, serve with your favorite potatoes – either creamy mashed potatoes or mini new boiled potatoes. Enjoy!