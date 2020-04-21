× It seems everyone is making banana bread during the quarantine, here’s how to do it in a blender

MILWAUKEE — It seems like everyone is making banana bread during the quarantine! The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp to show us how to make it in a blender.

Blender Banana Bread

Ingredients:

3 very ripe bananas (if small use 4)

1/2 cup vegetable oil

1 cup brown sugar

2 eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla

2 cups flour

3 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup cup milk

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a blender, blend together bananas, oil, brown sugar, eggs, and vanilla. Blend until smooth. In a large bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt and cinnamon. Spoon the banana mixture from the blender into the bowl with the dry ingredients and 1/2 cup milk. Mix all together until mixture is well combined. Spoon batter into a buttered or greased 9 x 5 inch loaf pan. Bake for 45 to 60 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Let cool for about 15 minutes and carefully remove loaf from pan.