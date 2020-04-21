Longtime Milwaukee journalist Mike Anderson dies at 67; ‘A transformative figure’

“Mike Anderson was a transformative figure in the history of television news in Milwaukee.

“In his storied career, he broke class and color barriers and set the tone for what professionalism looks like.

“His legacy is clear.

“Mike had a commitment to fairness, straightforward reporting and relentless pursuit of the truth.

“The WISN 12 family is devastated by his sudden passing.

“But his contributions as a voice for Milwaukee will be a lasting testament to his impact for years to come.”