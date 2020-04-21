Longtime Milwaukee journalist Mike Anderson dies at 67; ‘A transformative figure’
MILWAUKEE — Longtime Milwaukee journalist Mike Anderson has passed away. He was 67 years old.
WISN 12 reports Anderson died suddenly on Tuesday morning, April 21. Station officials say he was surrounded by family.
Anderson began his career at WISN in 1981 — and retired in 2017. He won countless awards for his work over the years.
WISN News Director Ben Hart issued the following statement:
“Mike Anderson was a transformative figure in the history of television news in Milwaukee.
“In his storied career, he broke class and color barriers and set the tone for what professionalism looks like.
“His legacy is clear.
“Mike had a commitment to fairness, straightforward reporting and relentless pursuit of the truth.
“The WISN 12 family is devastated by his sudden passing.
“But his contributions as a voice for Milwaukee will be a lasting testament to his impact for years to come.”
FOX6 News sends its condolences to the family of Mike Anderson — and all those who worked closely with him.