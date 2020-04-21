× Milwaukee Brewers to launch ‘Virtual Happy Hour’ April 23

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers will launch “Virtual Happy Hour” — presented by Miller Lite — beginning Thursday, April 23 at 5 p.m.

The festivities will start on Thursday at 5 p.m. sharp, and the first 1,000 fans joining will have an opportunity to tip back their favorite beverage and connect through a Zoom Webinar with some of the Brewers most prominent — and entertaining — personalities.

Virtual Happy Hour will include appearances by broadcaster Brian Anderson, Hall of Famer Robin Yount, President of Baseball Operations and General Manager David Stearns and All-Star pitcher Brandon Woodruff.

The gathering will also feature live music from highly-acclaimed recording artist and baseball fanatic Rhett Miller of the Old 97’s.

“These have been challenging times, but we know that our fans are finding unique and creative ways to have a little fun,” said Rick Schlesinger, Brewers president of business operations. “Happy hour is about connecting with those who share common interests, and until we can get back together in person, this event will give us all a chance to kick back and join in the fun.”

Here’s how it works:

April 23 at 5 p.m. CST, the Brewers will release specific information on how fans can connect to the Virtual Happy Hour. The information will be made available on the Brewers Twitter handle (@Brewers), the Brewers Instagram account via stories (@Brewers), the team’s Facebook Page (Brewers.com/Facebook) and via press release. The capacity for the call is 1,000, and it will be first-come, first-served.

Fans can pour a cold Miller Lite or Leinenkugel Summer Shandy and enjoy some great baseball conversation and music. Participants will have an opportunity during the happy hour to submit questions or topics to be discussed by all of the panelists.