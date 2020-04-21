× ‘Much-needed nourishment:’ Roundy’s, Kemps donate shelf-stable milk to local food bank

MILWAUKEE — Roundy’s Supermarkets and Kemps are partnering to provide much-needed nourishment to families in need. Roundy’s, who operates Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market, is partnering with Kemps to donate 12 pallets of ‘Giving Cow’ shelf-stable milk to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.

The donation will take place Wednesday, April 22 at 11:00 a.m.

‘Giving Cow’ is a single-serve, 8-ounce pack of ultra-high temperature pasteurized milk that has a shelf life up to 12 months.