Officials: Reckless driver arrested after pursuit, crash in Waukesha County

WAUKESHA COUNTY — Waukesha County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man for reckless driving following a pursuit Tuesday afternoon, April 21.

Authorities were notified of a reckless driver headed eastbound on I-94 near the Waukesha/Jefferson County line around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Delafield police officers later spotted the suspect vehicle and attempted to pull him over, but the driver sped away leading officers on a pursuit.

Near I-94 and Meadowbrook Road, sheriff’s deputies deployed a tire deflation device. Just east, the driver attempted to exit at the next off-ramp, Grandview Boulevard, but lost control and crashed into a wetland to the southwest of the intersection.

The driver was then taken into custody. No injuries reported to the suspect or law enforcement officers.