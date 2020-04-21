× Packers armed with 10 selections for the 2020 NFL Draft, set to begin Thursday

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers will welcome another rookie class to their roster through the NFL Draft, which will

be held April 23-25.

The Packers are armed with ten selections for the second straight year. That means the Packers will have plenty of opportunities to add more talent and depth to their roster. All picks are eligible to be traded.

Green Bay enters the draft with a pick in every round, including three selections in the sixth round and two in the seventh round. Here is where the team currently stands in the draft order:

Round Round # Overall # 1 30 30 2 30 62 3 30 94 4 30 136 5 30 175 6 13 192 (from L.V.) 6 29 208 (from Tenn.) 6 30 209 7 22 236 (from Buf. via Cle.) 7 28 242 (from Bal.)

According to Packers.com, if Green Bay drafts 10 players, it will mark the third draft in the last four years the Packers selected 10-plus players (11 in 2018 and 10 in 2017). From 2000-19, the Packers selected 10-plus players in a single draft eight times (2013, 11; 2011, 10; 2007, 11; 2006, 12; 2005, 11; 2000, 13) according to pro-football-reference.com.

The NFL Draft will begin in primetime on Thursday night, with Round 1 on April 23 beginning at 7 p.m. CT. Rounds 2-3 also will be held in prime time, beginning on Friday, April 24, at 6 p.m. CT. Rounds 4-7 will complete the draft on Saturday, April

25, starting at 11 a.m. CT.