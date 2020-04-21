Pius XI HS senior aims to get back on the diamond with UW-Whitewater

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The latest FOX6 High School Hot Shot would have been a four-year starter on the Pius XI High School baseball team.

Senior Reyshawn Sprewer, who wears his heart on his sleeve, was part of the 2018 Woodland Conference Championship team -- and runner up to the final summer state title. As a sophomore and junior, he was all-conference -- even hitting .508 last season.

Along with baseball, Rey was a standout on the soccer pitch -- scoring 38 goals his senior season and making 1st team all-conference. He also was a three-year starter at point guard on the basketball team.

Next year, Rey will get back on the diamond playing at UW-Whitewater. Congratulations, Reyshawn!