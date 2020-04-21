Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Pius XI HS senior aims to get back on the diamond with UW-Whitewater

Posted 9:33 pm, April 21, 2020, by , Updated at 09:48PM, April 21, 2020
Data pix.

MILWAUKEE -- The latest FOX6 High School Hot Shot would have been a four-year starter on the Pius XI High School baseball team.

Senior Reyshawn Sprewer, who wears his heart on his sleeve, was part of the 2018 Woodland Conference Championship team -- and runner up to the final summer state title. As a sophomore and junior, he was all-conference -- even hitting .508 last season.

Along with baseball, Rey was a standout on the soccer pitch -- scoring 38 goals his senior season and making 1st team all-conference. He also was a three-year starter at point guard on the basketball team.

Next year, Rey will get back on the diamond playing at UW-Whitewater. Congratulations, Reyshawn!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.