× Police: 17-year-old boy shot, wounded near 8th and Atkinson in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday night, April 20 near 8th and Atkinson. Police were called to the scene around 10 p.m.

Police say the victim, a 17-year-old boy, sustained multiple non-fatal gunshot wounds and is recovering at a local hospital.

The circumstances leading up the shooting are under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.