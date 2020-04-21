An electronic sign above the entrance to the London Palladium theatre, closed-down due to COVID-19, reads "Happy Birthday Ma'am", a birthday wish for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, in London on April 21, 2020. - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II celebrated her 94th birthday on Tuesday, but the traditional gun salute was called off this year because of the coronavirus crisis. The monarch was said to be marking the occasion with her 98-year-old husband, Prince Philip, at Windsor Castle, west of London. The couple, whose age puts them in a high-risk category for COVID-19, have been following the government's lockdown orders and maintaining social distancing rules during the pandemic. (Photo by ISABEL INFANTES / AFP) (Photo by ISABEL INFANTES/AFP via Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II marks 94th birthday without fanfare
An electronic sign above the entrance to the London Palladium theatre, closed-down due to COVID-19, reads "Happy Birthday Ma'am", a birthday wish for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, in London on April 21, 2020. - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II celebrated her 94th birthday on Tuesday, but the traditional gun salute was called off this year because of the coronavirus crisis. The monarch was said to be marking the occasion with her 98-year-old husband, Prince Philip, at Windsor Castle, west of London. The couple, whose age puts them in a high-risk category for COVID-19, have been following the government's lockdown orders and maintaining social distancing rules during the pandemic. (Photo by ISABEL INFANTES / AFP) (Photo by ISABEL INFANTES/AFP via Getty Images)
LONDON — Britain is marking Queen Elizabeth II’s 94th birthday with silence Tuesday, as the nation in lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic forgoes the usual gun salutes and ringing of bells.
With thousands dead amid the outbreak, the monarch decided that the celebratory display of military firepower would not be appropriate. Nor will there be a celebratory peal of bells at Westminster Abbey, as the church where the queen was married and crowned is currently closed.
The royal family took to social media to share images of Elizabeth as she marks the occasion — but in keeping with social distancing rules, there will be no visits.
LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 09: A man wearing a face mask sits in front of an image of Queen Elizabeth II and quotes from her broadcast to the nation in relation to the coronavirus epidemic are displayed on screens in Piccadilly Circus on April 09, 2020 in London, England. There have been over 60,000 reported cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the United Kingdom and 7,000 deaths. The country is in its third week of lockdown measures aimed at slowing the spread of the virus. (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)
The queen will mark the day with her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, 98, at Windsor Castle in Berkshire.