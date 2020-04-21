‘She was superwoman:’ Shorewood restaurant owner passed away after battling COVID-19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHOREWOOD -- Gloria Robinson had a zest for life, and high standards when it came to running her business with her husband -- Nino's Southern Sides in Shorewood.

"She was just a fantastic, phenomenal woman," said Lamont Robinson, Gloria's son.

Like the food she cooked at her Shorewood restaurant, Gloria Robinson brought comfort to the soul.

"Even though she was small in stature, she was probably the strongest person I have ever known," said Lamont Robinson.

The 64-year-old got sick in late March and went to the hospital.

"At that point, she was running a consistent fever," said Lamont Robinson. "She wasn't feeling well. She had a cough."

She was admitted to the ICU during what her son hoped would be a short hospital stay. She never came home.

"My mom dealt with leukemia and lupus," said Lamont Robinson. "This virus, on top of those two conditions, just created the perfect storm."

That storm has separated high school sweethearts. Heartbroken, Odell Robinson is mourning his bride of more than 40 years.

"She was always doing something for somebody," said Odell Robinson. "Just knowing the those...excuse me. She was like superwoman. I know she's resting peacefully up in heaven."

Gloria Robinson loved her kitchen, her customers and her family.

"She was unique," said Odell Robinson. "She was very unique."

Her family is now praying others will understand the gravity of a virus that continues to claim lives.

"I don't want people to make light of it because it has not impacted them the way it has impacted others," said Lamont Robinson.

Robinson's family said they're not sure how she contracted the virus, and as of Tuesday, April 21, they were still working to determine what's best for the future of their business without her presence.