Strong storms down trees, cause power outages in parts of southeast Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — Storms knocked out power to thousands of people overnight. A majority of those affected are in Milwaukee County. The We Energies Power Outage Map, as of about 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 21, was showing more than 1,200 without power in the Milwaukee area.

A homeowner in Glendale found a tree had crashed into his house. The homeowner says he didn’t realize what happened until he saw branches sticking out of his window.

CLICK HERE to monitor the We Energies Power Outage Map for the latest outage information.

Is your power out, or have you spotted a downed wire? We Energies officials ask that you call (800) 662-4797. Do not assume we know about your outage, officials say.

It is important that you stay away from any downed power line – and anything touching it.