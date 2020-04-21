× Unique 2-faced goat born at Shawano County farm

WITTENBERG, Wis. (WLUK) — An unusual farm animal is getting a lot of attention at a site in Shawano County.

A baby goat was born with two heads on April 5.

Janus the double-faced goat is named after an ancient Roman god which had two heads.

“And it was for like beginnings, and endings, and the past and the future,” said Jocelyn Nueske of Nueske Farms LLC.

Nueske and her family run a goat farm in Wittenberg. In six years of milking and thousands of goat births, she’s never seen anything like this.

“I’ve heard of two-headed cows, and lizards, but not a goat,” said Nueske.

Nueske says the kid really has twin heads.

“There’s four eyes, and two mouths, but they weren’t sure if the middle eyes worked. But they were positive about the outside eyes working,” she said.

She says Janus is becoming an internet sensation. She says Janus had a visit to the veterinarian on Monday, and is doing fine.

“He’s a normal goat. We just have to help him. We try to help him as much as we can, and give him a break when he gets tired,” she said.

Janus got to visit the other goats Tuesday morning. Nueske says the little kid is getting stronger every day.

“Hopefully he can walk in a month. That would be good. I think that would be our goal,” she said.

And once Janus is on his feet, he will likely spend his time as a family pet.

The Nueskes say they’ve already become attached to the little goat, and are looking forward to seeing Janus grow up.