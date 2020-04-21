× UPAF launches “UNITE with UPAF” Collaborative to lift community spirits: ‘Incredible local talent’

MILWAUKEE — The United Performing Arts Fund (UPAF) is launching “UNITE with UPAF” Collaborative to help lift the spirits of the community during this time of great uncertainty.

Partnering with its 14 Member Groups, UPAF is offering free virtual performing arts experiences, both live and on demand, to showcase music, dance and theater. The Collaborative hopes to bring the community together – virtually – to enjoy the arts.

“The performing arts have the power to enlighten, inspire and nurture our souls,” said Deanna Tillisch, UPAF president & CEO. “The current difficulties we all face due to COVID-19 make this connection and engagement even more important. We are fortunate to have a dynamic performing arts scene and incredible local talent that can virtually come into our homes and entertain us when we need it most.”

Watch upaf.org and UPAF’s Facebook page for upcoming information on free programming, including live performances, workshops and learning guides for children and more.