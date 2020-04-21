Wendy's fast food chain chicken nuggets are viewed in Bowie, Maryland on May 9, 2017. - An American teenager has broken the world record for the most retweets, in a crusade to win a year's supply of his favorite food: chicken nuggets.Beating out TV stars Ellen Degeneres and Kim Kardashian, and leaving former US president Barack Obama in the slow lane, 16-year-old Carter Wilkerson started his Twitter challenge on April 5 when he asked the Wendy's fast food chain how many retweets he would need to receive a year's supply of nuggets for free.And the web responded. On May 9, 2017, his message had been retweeted more than 3.4 million times, beating the record that Degeneres racked up at the 2014 Oscars, when she posted a selfie with a gaggle of film stars that included Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep and Brad Pitt. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)
Wendy’s offers free 4-piece spicy, crispy chicken nuggets on April 24
DUBLIN, Ohio — Attention all Wendy’s aficionados: Free chicken nuggets are on the way.
The fast-food chain announced on Twitter that it would be offering free spicy and crispy chicken nuggets at every one of its drive-throughs Friday, April 24.
“No purchase necessary, not a single string attached,” the brand said in its tweet.
Not gonna lie, all this love y’all are showing has inspired us. We wish we could give you a hug, but instead…how about a nug? This Friday, we’ll be giving out free 4pc spicy and crispy nugs at every Wendy’s drive-thru.
While lockdowns and stay-at-home orders have prohibited Americans from eating at restaurants, many have still offered drive-through and delivery services to customers amid the pandemic.
Panera Bread, another national restaurant chain, began offering grocery services to customers in April. Food delivery services, such as DoorDash and Uber Eats, began have also offered contact-less delivery during the pandemic.
In March, Krispy Kreme began offering a free dozen of its glazed doughnuts to health workers every Monday until National Nurses Week, which runs May 6 through 12.