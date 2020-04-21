× Wendy’s offers free 4-piece spicy, crispy chicken nuggets on April 24

DUBLIN, Ohio — Attention all Wendy’s aficionados: Free chicken nuggets are on the way.

The fast-food chain announced on Twitter that it would be offering free spicy and crispy chicken nuggets at every one of its drive-throughs Friday, April 24.

“No purchase necessary, not a single string attached,” the brand said in its tweet.

Not gonna lie, all this love y’all are showing has inspired us. We wish we could give you a hug, but instead…how about a nug? This Friday, we’ll be giving out free 4pc spicy and crispy nugs at every Wendy’s drive-thru. No purchase necessary, not a single string attached. — Wendy's (@Wendys) April 20, 2020

Come to Wendy’s drive-thru this Friday and get FREE 4pc nuggets. No purchase necessary and not a single string attached. pic.twitter.com/tRx2bZQn2M — Wendy's (@Wendys) April 21, 2020

While lockdowns and stay-at-home orders have prohibited Americans from eating at restaurants, many have still offered drive-through and delivery services to customers amid the pandemic.

Panera Bread, another national restaurant chain, began offering grocery services to customers in April. Food delivery services, such as DoorDash and Uber Eats, began have also offered contact-less delivery during the pandemic.

In March, Krispy Kreme began offering a free dozen of its glazed doughnuts to health workers every Monday until National Nurses Week, which runs May 6 through 12.