You don’t have to be an artist to have fun painting: Step-by-step painting videos from Splash Studio

MILWAUKEE -- You don't have to be an artist to have fun painting. Brian Kramp spent the morning at Splash Studio showing how easy it is to do one of their step by step paintings by watching their videos online.

About Splash Studio (website)

Take & Make Kits provide all of the necessary supplies needed to create a work of art in the comfort of your home. Splash Studio artists have created instructional videos to guide you and your crew through popular paintings. All proceeds go directly to supporting Bars & Recreation and our hardworking team. Visit the Bars & Recreation store to see all options and more details.

