Billie Eilish, Finneas to perform in live-streamed concert to support small business amid pandemic

LOS ANGELES — Billie Eilish and Finneas will be taking to the remote concert stage tonight in a live-streamed performance to benefit small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The concert takes place at 7 p.m. CDT. You can watch via the streaming player just below (best if viewed on a desktop or laptop computer) — or use one of the following platforms:

CoronaviusNOW, FOX’s coronavirus public service initiative

Your local FOX station

FOX NOW

AXS TV

Fios Channel 501 and 604

Verizon’s Facebook and YouTube pages

On Verizon’s Twitter page

Yahoo

The concert can also be listened to on iHeart and SiriusXM.

“Small businesses are a crucial part of our community, and it is so important that we support them during this crisis,” Eilish said. “I am honored to be able to call attention to these local businesses, who have made an impact on my life, and are trying to make the world a better place.”

The siblings and musical collaborators will highlight small businesses close to their heart during the performance. Additionally, Eilish and Finneas will discuss participating Support + Feed plant-based restaurants in New York City and Los Angeles, Variety noted.

Launched by Maggie Baird, mother of the two musicians, Support + Feed provides help to local restaurants and those on the front lines. The initiative will help facilitate “CDC regulated, coordinated food deliveries to vetted organizations, hospitals, first responders, senior centers, homeless shelters, and women’s centers” across New York and Los Angeles, according to Variety.

More information about Support + Feed can be found on their website.

In March, Eilish and Finneas were among the musicians that performed in the iHeart Living Room Concert for America. The benefit concert would go on to raise $10 million for COVID-19 relief.