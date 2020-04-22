× Carroll University food drive project collects more than 186K meals

WAUKESHA — A Carroll University food drive — a national service project — has brought in more than triple the number of expected donations, the university announced April 22. Donations are still being accepted through April 30.

This year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is no physical collecting of food for the drive. All donations are monetary, with the expectations of $1 equaling three meals. So far, the amount of donations equates to 186,065 — far exceeding the goal of 60,000, the university said in a news release.

Carroll alumni across the U.S. worked on the project in their communities.

The boost experienced by the food drive comes as the nation’s food banks are reporting a 70% increase in need, according to Feeding America, Carroll’s partner in the food drive project. Carroll’s food drive participants stood at 419 donors as of April 22, with a goal of 600.

Carroll has been raising meals in an annual food drive every April since 2010. There have been 378,742 meals donated from 2010 to 2019.

To donate, CLICK HERE or text “PIONEERS” to 41444 to donate directly to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin. Donations to Feeding American can also be made online — CLICK HERE. or give online through this link.