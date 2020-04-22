× Country USA releases revised lineup for festival, rescheduled to August due to COVID-19

OSHKOSH (WLUK) — In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Country USA has released a revised lineup for the festival which will now be held at Ford Festival Park. It originally scheduled for June.

The festival will be headlined by Toby Keith on Thursday, Aug. 13. Thomas Rhett will headline Friday, Aug. 14 and Kane Brown will headline Saturday, Aug. 15 — the final day of the festival.

Other performers include Jon Pardi, Russell Dickerson and Lauren Alaina on Aug. 13; Locash, Neil McCoy and Jimmie Allen on Aug. 14; and Chris Lane, Rodney Atkins and The Cadillac Three on Aug. 15.

All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates.

