Country USA releases revised lineup for festival, rescheduled to August due to COVID-19

Posted 1:46 pm, April 22, 2020, by , Updated at 01:49PM, April 22, 2020

Toby Keith (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

OSHKOSH (WLUK) — In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Country USA has released a revised lineup for the festival which will now be held from Aug. 13-15 at Ford Festival Park. It originally scheduled for June.

The festival will be headlined by Toby Keith on Thursday, Aug. 13. Thomas Rhett will headline Friday, Aug. 14 and Kane Brown will headline Saturday, Aug. 15 — the final day of the festival.

Other performers include Jon Pardi, Russell Dickerson and Lauren Alaina on Aug. 13; Locash, Neil McCoy and Jimmie Allen on Aug. 14; and Chris Lane, Rodney Atkins and The Cadillac Three on Aug. 15.

All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates.

