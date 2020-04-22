‘Extremely bad idea:’ Fire marshal warns people not to microwave masks in attempt to kill germs

CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office issued a warning on April 20 that heating a mask in the microwave in an effort to kill germs “is a fire hazard and an extremely bad idea.”

“Cloth masks can overheat quickly and catch fire,“ according to the office’s Facebook post. ”Disposable masks also have a metal nose wire and can cause sparks, a fire, and/or break your microwave.“

The Facebook post included images of two masks that may have been burnt by being heated in the microwave.