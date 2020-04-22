× Get ready to tee it up: 8 Milwaukee County golf courses to open Friday, April 24

MILWAUKEE — Eight public golf courses will reopen in Milwaukee County on Friday, April 24, in alignment with the extended Stay at Home order issued by Governor Evers, which lifts restrictions on golf play.

The courses that will reopen are: Brown Deer Park, Dretzka Park, Oakwood Park, Whitnall Park, Currie Park, Grant Park, Greenfield Park, & Lincoln Park. The 18-hole footgolf course at Lincoln Park will also be open for play for those who bring their own soccer balls.

A news release says championship, tournament, and regulation courses will open with provisions in place that support public health including tee-times spaced every 15 minutes, prohibited use of golf carts, and raised cups that eliminate the need to retrieve a ball from a hole. Course pro-shops and restaurants will remain closed. Tee time bookings and payments for greens fees will be taken over the phone.

A maximum of two employees will be stationed at each clubhouse with one employee taking payments over the phone, the other focused on course cleanliness and sanitation. Hand sanitizer will be available outside each clubhouse for golfers.

Driving ranges and practice areas will remain closed as will Executive and Par 3 golf courses. Other Parks amenities, including outdoor fitness equipment, playgrounds, dog parks, and disc golf courses will also continue to be closed until further notice.

Milwaukee County Golf Smart Start plan:

Golf will be walking only, no motor carts. A limited number of pushcarts will be available for rental.

Pro-shops and restaurants will remain closed, so food & beverage will not be available for purchase.

Clubhouse bathrooms will be available (don’t forget to wash your hands often). On-course bathrooms will be closed.

Golfers must stay a minimum of six feet from other golfers, unless you’re from the same household.

Congregating will not be permitted in the parking lot before or after golf.

Tee times are required. Walk-on players are not permitted.

Tee times will be every 15 minutes (rather than every 8 minutes) to prevent crowding at tees. Please don’t arrive more than 15 minutes before your tee time to avoid crowding.

No ball washers, rakes or trash cans will be on the course, so please don’t bring carry-in food or drink and take any trash with you to dispose of at home.

Cups have been raised, to eliminate the need to remove the ball from the hole, and flags will stay in cups

Scorecards and pencils will be available on request from the starter, or you can track your score with an app like 18birdies.

Golf lessons will be not available.

Rain checks will be not issued at this time.

Payment can be made by credit card or gift card. One payment per group is appreciated. Members of the Players Discount