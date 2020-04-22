× Green Bay Packers to raise funds for The Salvation Army in NFL ‘Draft-A-Thon’ April 23-25

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers will raise funds and awareness for The Salvation Army of Milwaukee County as part of the NFL’s virtual “Draft-A-Thon,” a three-day virtual fundraiser to support those impacted by COVID-19.

Green Bay Packers fans from across the country are encouraged to donate April 23-25 at NFL.com/relief to support The Salvation Army. There is also a text-to-donate option.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the organization has evolved service delivery to ensure that the immediate needs of Milwaukee County’s most vulnerable populations are met:

· 2,821 people have been served through our five food pantries

· 3,260 lunches have been served to healthcare workers at three hospitals and 10 clinics through the Helping Hands for Healthcare Heroes Initiative

· 23,450 meals have been served in Oak Creek in partnership with the Oak Creek School District

“The Salvation Army of Milwaukee County is honored to be one of the charities selected for the 2020 Draft-A-Thon,” said Major Steve Woodard. “As the full impact of this crisis is felt by the people of Milwaukee County, The Salvation Army will continue to meet need in His name for anyone in need of our services, but we need public support to do so. Whether you cheer for the Green Bay Packers from right here in Milwaukee County or from afar, we hope you will join our team of staff and volunteers in the Fight for Good.”

The Salvation Army of Milwaukee County is one of two statewide service organizations selected by the Green Bay Packers to benefit from the virtual fundraiser.

To learn more about The Salvation Army’s efforts in your community, visit SAMilwaukee.org.