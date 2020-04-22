× HAWS urges community for help to raise $25K in 25 days

WAUKESHA — The Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County is asking the community to rally behind them at this critical time, to help the organization raise $25,000 in 25 days.

HAWS’ annual spring Romp ‘N Rally pet walk has been postponed due to COVID-19, but the Waukesha County shelter is still very much in need of the funding that event would normally bring in. As one of HAWS’ two largest fundraising events each year, the donations that are usually raised from ‘the Romp’ event help keep HAWS’ shelter doors open, and allow vital community services to continue uninterrupted.

HAWS’ Paws on the Trail Challenge was launched on April 9 to help offset that funding shortfall.

Unfortunately, fourteen days into Paws on the Trail, the fundraiser is falling behind, and HAWS is hoping to make up that ground in the last 11 days remaining in the Challenge. As of Wednesday, April 22, the tally is at $7,000, far short of the goal of $25,000.

The community can help HAWS in 2 ways:

Give a secure, direct donation to HAWS’ Paws on the Trail main fundraiser online. Create a personal online fundraising page to share with family, friends, co-workers and anyone that loves animals and can help HAWS! Set a goal, and ask for support – for every walk with Fido during these difficult times, ask someone for $5, $10 or $25 for HAWS…and watch those donations add up quickly! Head to HAWS’ Paws on the Trail – get the family involved, create a goal, have the kids “make the ask” and track miles or walks! It’s great for your physical AND mental well-being.