Local competitive shooter 7-time National Champion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OCONOMOWOC - Teagan Richman loves a challenge. Her drive to succeed is truly targeted. And speed is of utmost importance to her.

Teagan competes in action shooting, a sport where accuracy is vital but hundredths of a second make the difference.

The basic concept is to hit multiple steel plates as quickly as possible. Recently, she competed at the SASP College Nationals for the second consecutive year. And for the second consecutive year, she came home a champion.

There is the old saying, 'jack of all trades, master of none'. Well, Teagan does not hold to either of those ideals. She is driven to be master of all. At the National competition, there are eight separate events available to shooters with a maximum of seven that any one shooter may compete in. Most athletes will hone skills on one single discipline looking to be the best at one event. Teagan wants nothing of that. She not only competed in the maximum allowed seven, but was the top female in all seven.

Teagan is a 7-time National Champion action shooter eclipsing her mark of 5 championships last year.

She competed in centerfire pistol optic, rimfire pistol optic, centerfire pistol, 1911 pistol, iron 22 rifle, optic 22 rifle, pistol caliber carbine rifle.

Teagan and her brother, Dylan, were FOX6 High School Hot Shots while competing for Lake Country Action Shooters. She is finishing her sophomore year at Ohio University, studying forensics chemistry with career goals of working in the FBI. Since her university does not offer a shooting team she is able to continue competing as a member of her high school team.

"Not being part of a team is disappointing but at the same time I am able to block out distractions and focus strictly on what I have to accomplish. The drive to Talladega was about 12 hours, just me and my dad. I used much of that time to prepare my focus mentally for the competition. I knew I could compete at the highest level. It's surreal what I accomplished and it just makes me smile to know that I am continuing to prove myself."