Man runs ‘Boston Marathon’ on New York City rooftop

NEW YORK -- People are getting creative while in quarantine.

While some recreate recipes and experiences from some of their favorite places that are no longer open because of the COVID-19 pandemic, others are getting active.

One runner took the gold after recreating a famous marathon on top of his roof. Stephen England had every intention of running this year's Boston Marathon but like many large events, the race -- originally scheduled for April 20 -- was postponed until September because of coronavirus fears.

England wasn't going to let that stop him, though. The New Yorker marched up to the rooftop of his apartment building and ran around in circles -- completing all 26.2 miles of the Boston Marathon. The effort took 1,098 laps to complete.

He said he ran around in so many circles that his watch's GPS wound up getting confused and stopped recording his distance toward the end. It took the 40-year-old a grand total of five hours, 29 minutes and 37 seconds to cross his makeshift finish line.

In 2018, England's finish time for the actual Boston Marathon was two hours and 45 minutes.