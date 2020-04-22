Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Menomonee Falls police need your help in search for missing 24-year-old man

Posted 5:38 am, April 22, 2020, by

Jeremy Somers

MENOMONEE FALLS — The Menomonee Falls Police Department is currently investigating a missing person complaint.

On Monday, April 20 at approximately 4 p.m., 24-year-old Jeremy Somers left his residence in an Uber with an unknown destination and is believed to be in physical danger.

Officials say Jeremy may be in physical danger due to an underlying medical condition

Prior to leaving, Jeremy mentioned thoughts of going to Seattle, Washington. Jeremy was last seen wearing a black jacket, silver sweatpants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Jeremy’s location is asked to contact MFPD Officer Schwechel at 262-532-8700 in reference to case number 20-011876.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.