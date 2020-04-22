Menomonee Falls police need your help in search for missing 24-year-old man

MENOMONEE FALLS — The Menomonee Falls Police Department is currently investigating a missing person complaint.

On Monday, April 20 at approximately 4 p.m., 24-year-old Jeremy Somers left his residence in an Uber with an unknown destination and is believed to be in physical danger.

Officials say Jeremy may be in physical danger due to an underlying medical condition

Prior to leaving, Jeremy mentioned thoughts of going to Seattle, Washington. Jeremy was last seen wearing a black jacket, silver sweatpants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Jeremy’s location is asked to contact MFPD Officer Schwechel at 262-532-8700 in reference to case number 20-011876.