Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Milwaukee police need your help in search for missing 40-year-old man, 32-year-old woman

Posted 5:26 am, April 22, 2020, by , Updated at 05:29AM, April 22, 2020

MILWAUKEE –Milwaukee Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a critically missing 40-year-old Pao Vang and 32-year-old Julie Thao.

Vang and Thao were last seen in the area of Landers Street Brentwood avenue on Tuesday, April 21 at 12:30 p.m.

Critically missing 40-year-old Pao Vang and 32-year-old Julie Thao

Vang is described as and Asian male, 5’04″ tall, 173 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and no facial hair. He was last seen wearing a gray sweat shirt, gray pants, and gray shoes.

Thao is described as Asian female, 5’04” tall , 192 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black coat with brown fur on the hood, blue jeans, and tan boots.

Vang and Thao speak Hmong and both function at the level of a third grader due to their mental disabilities.

Critically missing 40-year-old Pao Vang and 32-year-old Julie Thao

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.