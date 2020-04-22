Milwaukee police need your help in search for missing 40-year-old man, 32-year-old woman

MILWAUKEE –Milwaukee Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a critically missing 40-year-old Pao Vang and 32-year-old Julie Thao.

Vang and Thao were last seen in the area of Landers Street Brentwood avenue on Tuesday, April 21 at 12:30 p.m.

Vang is described as and Asian male, 5’04″ tall, 173 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and no facial hair. He was last seen wearing a gray sweat shirt, gray pants, and gray shoes.

Thao is described as Asian female, 5’04” tall , 192 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black coat with brown fur on the hood, blue jeans, and tan boots.

Vang and Thao speak Hmong and both function at the level of a third grader due to their mental disabilities.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.