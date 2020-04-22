Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
MPD: 19-year-old shot, wounded near 106th and Hampton

Posted 7:23 pm, April 22, 2020

Shooting near 106th and Hampton

MILWAUKEE — A 19-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 106th and Hampton on the city’s northwest side, police say.

The shooting happened around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, April 22. Authorities say the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Police are seeking an unknown suspect. Anyone with any information can contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS.

