MPD: 19-year-old shot, wounded near 106th and Hampton

MILWAUKEE — A 19-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 106th and Hampton on the city’s northwest side, police say.

The shooting happened around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, April 22. Authorities say the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Police are seeking an unknown suspect. Anyone with any information can contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS.