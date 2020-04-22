Open Record Special Edition: ‘Reasonable’ or ‘repugnant?’

MADISON — There’s a new COVID-19 law in Wisconsin giving hospitals and nursing homes more legal protection. However, lawyers say small, last-minute changes to the bill change your rights in a big way. In this special edition of Open Record, FOX6 Investigators Amanda St. Hilaire and Bryan Polcyn dig into what the law really says.

Lawyers say the change prevents people from taking medical negligence cases to court, while health care advocacy groups say those concerns are an overreaction.

Typically, Open Record is a podcast that takes you behind the scenes of FOX6 Investigative reports. But we’re changing things up a bit for the time being: We’re bringing you the latest on our coverage of COVID-19 here in Wisconsin. We’ll bring you more frequent episodes over the next few weeks as we navigate this.

