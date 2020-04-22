‘Passing it forward:’ Greenfield Fire Department donating ‘thank you’ meals to those in need

GREENFIELD — McDonald’s is looking to provide first responders with free meals as a way to say thank you during the coronavirus pandemic. It’s an already king gesture that the Greenfield Fire Department is taking a step further.

“We certainly appreciate what McDonald’s and other restaurants and corporations are doing,” Greenfield Fire Chief Jon Cohn. “We believe in paying this forward and passing it forward.”

Announced on the department’s social media Wednesday, Cohn said the department will take the meals, but won’t be keeping them.

“We’re just asking if there is somebody in our community that needs the food, we would be more than willing to give our meals to them,” said Cohn. “We just want to bring a spotlight to recognize those that are in need, and how can we as a community help them all out.”

That’s right. The department is looking to pass the food on to people in the community who really need it.

“We’re fortunate that we’re working, we’re providing, and this is a way for ourselves to continue to provide something to our community and maybe somebody who doesn’t have their next meal,” Cohn said.

So far, no one has reached out to the fire department. However, the giving gesture has inspired other actions.

“One of our followers commented that she was a healthcare worker, and she’s picking up a free meal and she’s delivering it to her elderly neighbor,” said Cohn.

If you are interested in getting a meal or know someone who needs it, contact the Greenfield Fire Department through its Facebook and Twitter accounts.

While we appreciate the offer, we do not need this. If your family or you know of a family that needs a meal; private message us. Our members will gladly give you their meals to feed your family. #communityhttps://t.co/E7FKvN3zXK — Greenfield Fire (@greenfieldfire) April 22, 2020