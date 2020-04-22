Pool of possibilities is deep for Packers in NFL Draft: ‘It will be interesting as to how it falls’

Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Posted 5:44 pm, April 22, 2020, by , Updated at 06:23PM, April 22, 2020
GREEN BAY -- The Green Bay Packers have nine wide receivers on their roster, but expect General Manager Brian Gutekunst to go looking for more in this year's NFL draft. The pool of possibilities is deep in this year's class of players; the draft opens Thursday night, April 23.

Brian Gutekunst

"I think it is a deep group. It's pretty heavy at the top," Gutekunst said. "More numbers than we have seen in the past. It will be interesting as to how it falls.

"There are some good players out there. I think there are some guys that, sitting here today, will have an opportunity to make an immediate impact and I am excited about that."

Green Bay could also use draft selections to fortify multiple positions on offense -- offensive line, tight end and maybe even running back. On the other side of the ball, inside linebacker is the most obvious position of need, but supplementing in front of, beside or behind that position isn’t unreasonable either.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks to pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the NFC Championship game at Levi's Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

With all those holes and with Aaron Rodgers still around, there is the option of looking at quarterback. After all, Rodgers is now older than Brett Favre was when he was drafted as Favre’s likely successor.

Matt LaFleur

"It's the toughest position to play in all of sports," said Head Coach Matt LaFleur. "I don't think you can ever have enough of those guys. If you find a guy and he is sitting there at the right spot, I think you take a chance on him."

The Packers have 10 picks in this year’s draft. Half of them are in the final two rounds.

