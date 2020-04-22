‘Pretty profound:’ Impact of ‘Safer at Home’ being felt by natural environments worldwide

MEQUON — With birds chirping, plants blooming and winds blowing at the Mequon Nature Preserve, Earth Day 2020 feels different. The world continues to deal with its new normal — the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are seeing so many positive changes in the natural world,” said Kristin Gies, the preserve’s executive director.

While she obviously didn’t want the pandemic to happen, she said the environment is actually benefitting during this time.

“To see cleaner air and cleaner water in a two-month period of time is pretty profound, and something that I think we all need to take notice of,” Gies said.

The impacts are being felt worldwide. Nitrogen dioxide imagery from NASA over Wuhan, China — the former epicenter for COVID-19 — shows harmful gas levels essentially wiped clean from January to February.

Back home, Gies says the “Safer at Home” order is actually reconnecting people with nature and open spaces where social distancing can still happen safely. She said she is hopeful that on this Earth Day, people can admire the natural beauty and find a way to protect it.

“For all of those that are in disbelief that we can make an impact, from climate change to the heat islands to the urban tree canopy, we got this. We can do this,” said Gies.

Gies also said she understands the need for the economy to re-open and wants businesses to get back to work. She’s hopeful that the “reset” inspires people to look for ways to protect the environment — especially at home.