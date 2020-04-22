× SC Johnson converts line at plant to produce hand sanitizer for COVID-19 health workers, 1st responders

RACINE — SC Johnson announced on Wednesday, April 22 that it is building new capacity to manufacture up to 75,000 bottles of hand sanitizer per month. One hundred percent of the hand sanitizer produced will be donated to health workers, first responders, and the company’s own production employees.

SC Johnson has converted a line typically reserved for testing new products to produce hand sanitizer. The line is at Waxdale, the company’s largest global manufacturing facility, located in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin.

Fisk Johnson, Chairman and CEO of SC Johnson issued the following statement in a news release:

“As doctors, nurses and first responders work hard to protect their communities and save lives, we want them to know that all of us at SC Johnson stand with them and are here to help. I am glad to be able to work with Dow to help meet the needs of people on the front lines at this challenging time.”

According to a news release, to help create the supply, SC Johnson is partnering with Dow, the global materials science company. Dow will make a one-time contribution of bulk sanitizer to produce 25,000 eight-ounce bottles. Once the bulk sanitizer from Dow is packaged into bottles, SC Johnson will return approximately 12,500 bottles to Dow, for distribution to Dow’s production sites to help protect employees and ensure safe manufacturing operations. SC Johnson will manufacture the remaining amount of hand sanitizer needed to reach 75,000 bottles per month.